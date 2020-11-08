XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $218,678.13 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $218,678.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,745,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

