XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $218,678.13 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $218,678.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,604,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,745,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 19th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $280,100.00.
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
