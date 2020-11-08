XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.
Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $104.88.
In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.