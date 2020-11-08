XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.