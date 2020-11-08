Yalla Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:YALA) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Yalla Group’s (NASDAQ:YALA) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 9th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. During Yalla Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YALA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yalla Group stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

