YEE Price Hits $0.0011 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, DigiFinex, DEx.top and OKEx. YEE has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $280,265.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00024565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00326117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.53 or 0.03462458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00026488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00023097 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.