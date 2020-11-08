YEP COIN (YEP) Reaches Market Cap of $13.15 Million

YEP COIN (CURRENCY:YEP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. YEP COIN has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and $3,049.00 worth of YEP COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEP COIN coin can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00020120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEP COIN has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01099682 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00214980 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 153.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.83 or 0.01940857 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003190 BTC.

YEP COIN Profile

YEP is a coin. YEP COIN’s total supply is 10,893,710 coins and its circulating supply is 4,272,706 coins. YEP COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@support_42269/yep-coin-a2a02a30d8eb . YEP COIN’s official website is www.yepcoin.io

Buying and Selling YEP COIN

YEP COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEP COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEP COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEP COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

