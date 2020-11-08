Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.20 million to $44.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $154.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.51 million to $159.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $198.31 million, with estimates ranging from $174.99 million to $212.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $339.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

