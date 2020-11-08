Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.19.

Shares of BECN opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.