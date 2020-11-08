Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $702.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.44 million and the lowest is $694.27 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $725.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

TXRH opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 71,881 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $5,199,152.73. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,331 shares of company stock valued at $32,111,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

