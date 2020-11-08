Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Ng sold 23,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $36,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $172,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,678.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,081 shares of company stock worth $1,621,159 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

