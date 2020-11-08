Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $112.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.98 million to $113.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $406.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.10 million, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $107,039,694. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

