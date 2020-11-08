Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.28 Million

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $112.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.98 million to $113.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $406.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $534.10 million, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $107,039,694. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit