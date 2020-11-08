Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.49). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $41,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $861,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $5,103,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 119.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth $2,037,000.

Retrophin stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

