Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $702.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.27 million to $710.44 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $725.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,331 shares of company stock valued at $32,111,337 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

