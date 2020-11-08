Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 76.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

