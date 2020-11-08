Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $348.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

