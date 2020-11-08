Zacks Investment Research Lowers Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NVST opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Envista has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 676,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Envista by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Comments


