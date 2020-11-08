Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Get Hitachi alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi (HTHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.