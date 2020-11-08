Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.45.

NYSE:SRC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after buying an additional 540,585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.