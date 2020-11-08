Zacks Investment Research Lowers VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

