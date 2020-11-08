Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

RWT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $88,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.