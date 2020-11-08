Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

VFF opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

