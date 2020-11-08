Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vipshop by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,150,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after buying an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.