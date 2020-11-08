Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. Analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 18.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 223,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.