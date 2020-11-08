Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $281,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.