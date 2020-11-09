12,884 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) Acquired by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEPC traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,065. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.