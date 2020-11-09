Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st.

ATNM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $19.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

