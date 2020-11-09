Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $93,039.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,232.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 526,590 shares of company stock worth $49,852,166. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

