Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $341.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

