Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $113.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Albemarle by 199.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

