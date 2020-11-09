AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $4.28 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

