AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

NCV stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

