Analyzing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MoneyGram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 2.92 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -144.72 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.33 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -98.83

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -14.70% -7.37% -2.72% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 7 0 2.78 MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $57.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.08%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 83.14%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software also comprise RxCompanion, an MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems.; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) programs; and PACElogic, which deliver real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. also offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2019, it served 237 healthcare organizations. The company offers its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

