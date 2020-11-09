ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.