Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of APRE opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $432.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

