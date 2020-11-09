Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources is cutting production per needs and carrying out cost-control measures. Development of the Leer South mine will produce high-quality coking coal, which can help Arch Resources cater to the commodity’s demand among global customers. Arch Resources’ has decided to terminate the thermal coal joint venture with Peabody, following the U.S. District Court's ruling to block the transaction. However, in the past six-month period, Arch Resources’ shares have outperformed the industry. Increasing emission-related awareness is pushing back coal as an energy source in comparison with clean natural gas and renewable sources. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and shutdown of coal-based power generation plants are also adversely impacting thermal coal demand.”

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of ARCH opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $448.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 54.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Resources (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.