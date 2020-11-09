Ardor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003039 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001147 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.