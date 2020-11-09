ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,688,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 626,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 515,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

