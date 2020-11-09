ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Invesco by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 317,145 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Invesco by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 104,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

IVZ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. 279,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

