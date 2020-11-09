ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 25,906 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. 469,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

