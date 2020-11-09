ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,689 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,026. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

