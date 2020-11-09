ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,127,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

INTF traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,446. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

