ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. The stock had a trading volume of 240,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,079. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

