ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.43. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.