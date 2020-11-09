ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

UPS stock traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.02. 297,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

