ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after buying an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after buying an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,905. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

