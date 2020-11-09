ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

