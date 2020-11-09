ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 251,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.81. 726,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,167,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -482.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

