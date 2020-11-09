ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after acquiring an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $240.92. 1,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $236.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

