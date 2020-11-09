ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 318,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,350,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,061,000 after buying an additional 303,646 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 223,304 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 374,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after buying an additional 168,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000.

ITM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. 5,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

