ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 129.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.86. 749,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335,317. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

