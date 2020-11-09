ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $312,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,569. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

